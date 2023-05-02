Ex-NFL player and Dem congressman to challenge Republican heavyweight for Senate

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic Texas Rep. Colin Allred is preparing a Senate run against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, according to Politico.

Allred, who was a former NFL player before becoming an attorney, has been elected twice to Congress since he unseated Republican Rep. Pete Sessions, according to Politico. The congressman is expected to announce his candidacy for Cruz’ Senate seat as early as this week.

The congressman has racked up several leadership positions in the House, including being a member of then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California’s team, and currently is a part of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts’ team, according to Politico. Allred, a civil rights attorney, also worked under former President Barack Obama’s administration in the U.S. Attorney’s office.

BREAKING: Civil Rights attorney Colin Allred is planning to announce a run against Texas Senator Ted Cruz in 2024. Allred, who is a former NFL player and current U.S. Congressman, could put up a strong fight against Cruz. Born and raised in Texas, Allred upset Republican… pic.twitter.com/R8kfmXptv1 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 1, 2023

Allred, who represents Texas District 32, remains focused on reducing the cost of health care, protecting entitlements, lowering college tuition and ensuring the economy benefits all Texans, according to his website. The congressman sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

Does Ted Cruz deserve to be re-elected to the Senate in 2024?

In 2018, Allred beat Sessions, who was a member of the House Rules Committee and the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee. Sessions ran again for Congress in a different district, returning to the House in 2021, according to Politico.

Cruz announced in February that he is running for reelection in the Senate, and isn’t running for president again, according to NBC News. The two-term senator faced opposition from former Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke in 2018, but won by roughly 2.6 points, Politico reported.

Allred did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

