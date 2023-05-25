A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ex-Pink Floyd star Roger Waters dons SS garb, projects 'Anne Frank' on screen to bash Israel

'One of the most widely spread antisemites in the world'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 24, 2023 at 9:40pm
Roger Waters, formerly of Pink Floyd

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Roger Waters projected Anne Frank’s name at recent concerts to draw comparisons between Israel and Nazi Germany, leading Germany’s Orthodox rabbinical association to call for a ban on Waters’ performances in the country.

Observers told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that Waters, the former Pink Floyd frontman known as a leader in the boycott Israel movement, has lumped Anne Frank together with Palestinian Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in on-screen projections at concerts on his current tour. Abu Akleh was killed on an assignment in the West Bank last year.

The screen at Waters concerts also frequently shows a pig-shaped balloon emblazoned with the logo of an Israeli armaments firm. He reportedly at times dons an SS uniform and symbolically shoots a machine gun into the crowd.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







