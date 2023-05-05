How the extreme left happily destroyed the 1st Amendment

The extreme left, the Communists really, always wage war on the institutions of any society as means to gain control.

We witnessed how this happened, in real time, in less that 25 years with the internet.

The day WND was invented more that 26 years ago, it had not happened yet. Sites like the DrudgeReport and WND were powerhouses, up-and-comers, real news.

Slowly but surely, the leftists got their way and happily and effectively destroyed the First Amendment in one lifetime. Poof, and it was gone.

They did this through monopolizing advertising and search results for leftist sites while denying conservative ones. When that didn't work, sites like WND were PERMANENTLY DEMONITIZED, severely inhibiting our ability to participate in the online advertising world.

Google not only controls the flow of advertising and search results, but its No.2 competitor, Bing, the Microsoft-owned search engine, is arguably worse, according to a recent study.

"People completely underestimate the dangers of bias when it comes to search engines. They think they are getting balanced information, and they're not," John Gable, co-founder and CEO of AllSides, the organization that conducted the study, told The Daily Signal. "Instead, they're being thrown into divisive filter bubbles that make them confidently ignorant."

AllSides, a media company "dedicated to presenting balanced news and diverse perspectives," analyzed the Bing News homepage and search results from March 9 to March 22, checking them alongside AllSides' media bias chart.

The analysis found that 83% of the articles on Bing News' homepage came from media outlets AllSides rates as Lean Left or Left, while only 13% came from media outlets rated Center. How many came from sources rated Lean Right or Right?

Zero, zip, nada, a big goose-egg.

This fascinating portrait of the state of the cyber media was done by Tyler O'Neil, the managing editor of the Daily Signal.

Is this what the Founding Fathers had in mind when they crafted the Constitution and made the First Amendment the shrine of our bill of rights, the most important of our freedoms? No.

It cannot be an accident or chance. WND does not come up at all in Bing searches. We're considered fringe – though we arguably speak to the biggest populous movement in the U.S., the MAGA community.

The Bing News homepage results show even more liberal bias than AllSides' study on Google, which found that 61% of media outlets on Google News' homepage skewed to the Left (as opposed to Bing's 83%. Google News' homepage featured more conservative outlets (at a bare 3%) than Bing's 0%.

What's the most popular right-leaning site on the net? You guessed it – Fox, which just fired Tucker Carlson, its most popular host in accordance with threats from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and AOC.

They won't be happy until all conservative voices are purged from having any say in America.

The report on Google emphasizes that it does not include any determinations on whether Google News' political leanings or biases are intentional, of course. How could it be unintentional?

"Whether Google should provide a broader or more balanced diversity of perspectives, and whether that would support or hinder a healthier democratic society, is a philosophical or ethical question beyond the bounds of this analysis," the report states.

In March, a Google spokesperson countered the earlier survey's results, claiming AllSides' "methodology is deeply flawed" and arguing that the study "cherry-picked a few topics and ran for a very brief period of time, presenting a misleading picture of Google News."

Google News is a very important tool of the search engine. Before Donald Trump became president as the "biggest threat to freedom in the United States," WND often found its news reports prominently placed in those Google reports. Obviously, not anymore as our nation continues marching toward fascism.

Google pointed to information on its news publisher help center, noting that its algorithms focus on features such as relevance, authoritativeness and freshness, rather than political ideology. The company also highlighted a 2019 study from The Economist, which found that "Google rewards reputable reporting more than left-wing politics. Our statistical study revealed no evidence of ideological bias in the search engine's news tab."

Surely The Economist, a standard-bearer of the Establishment view, would downplay Google's bias.

"Even if not intentional, Google appears to have decided that the problem of political bias is not a sufficiently important problem to address, or has so far been unable to address it effectively," Gable told The Daily Signal at the time. "Regardless of the cause or intent, if Google News intends to support a free and independent democratic society and provide its readers with the ability to consume a variety of perspectives and decide for themselves the best course, it is failing in that objective."

Google is failing the nation. Period. And Bing skews even further left than Google.

To quote Gable, again: "People completely underestimate the dangers of bias when it comes to search engines. They think they are getting balanced information, and they're not. Instead, they're being thrown into divisive filter bubbles that make them confidently ignorant."

That's the state of the nation – becoming confidently ignorant. And that's the intent. Better to manipulate us. They're having their way with America.

