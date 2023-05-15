A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'What the f*** happened to this place?': Dave Chappelle smashes San Francisco

Jokes that city by the bay had become 'half 'Glee,' half zombie movie'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 14, 2023 at 9:42pm
Dave Chappelle (Video screenshot)

Dave Chappelle (Video screenshot)

(THE BLAZE) -- Dave Chappelle recently delivered a surprise stand-up comedy show in San Francisco, California. Chappelle reportedly trashed San Francisco over how wretched the conditions have deteriorated in the Golden City. However, one local blogger got offended by the comedian's jokes.

Chappelle performed stand-up comedy at the Masonic Auditorium on Thursday. Chappelle restricted attendees from using cell phones during the performance to keep audience members from recording content and from being distracted.

The SFGATE website sent a blogger to cover the comedy show of the much-maligned stand-up comedian.

WND News Services
