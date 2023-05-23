'False flag'? Suspicions remain about U-Haul stunt at White House

An arrest was made shortly after a driver barreled a U-Haul truck into some barricades at the White House Monday night, but that did almost nothing to squelch concerns that the stunt was a set-up.

A report from Revolver News explained, "We deserve better false flags. It’s as if the FBI isn’t even trying anymore. That’s the consensus from most conservatives, who are calling 'BS' on the latest 'Nazi' stunt that unfolded in D.C., and are calling it just another poorly-orchestrated FBI psyop."

What is being reported is that the Secret Service officers detained the driver of a U-Haul box truck after the vehicle hit a White House barrier.

No injuries were claimed. And the investigation continues.

TRENDING: Forced adoption survivors demand apology from government

A spokesman said it appears the driver intentionally hit the security barriers, and charges are pending.

"And right on cue, a Nazi flag was pulled from the cab of the truck and perfectly laid out on the ground for everyone to see," the Revolver report said.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The driver was identified later as Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, from St. Louis and a native of India.

Was this incident some sort of false flag? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (13 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

I was waking up and thinking we are due for a Good False Flag to distract everyone. And we get this. Someone crashed a Uhaul into the White House Barricades last night with nothing but a Nazi Flag?!? I really Miss when the Feds Tried harder on these. pic.twitter.com/DfC8ndgl4A — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) May 23, 2023

Revolver's report include a comment, "Let me get this straight… so you are telling me a guy with a Nazi flag in an empty U-Haul truck randomly plowed into a White House barricade at low speeds, then gave up immediately and got arrested, and the FBI laid out the flag in front of the truck for the perfect photo op?"

The report itself said, "There are countless legit reasons why conservatives don’t buy this incident, starting with the disgraced FBI’s involvement in orchestrating the Russia Hoax, suspicions surrounding FBI’s involvement in January 6th, and the FBI’s proven involvement in the sketchy 'Whitmer kidnapping' plot, just to name a few.

"In addition Joe Biden, who was best buddies with a KKK Grand Dragon named Robert Byrd, just delivered yet another divisive speech, where he declared 'white supremacy' was the most dangerous threat facing the United States."

According to National File, Kandula was arrested but the key feature of images after the detention included claims the attack involved a "white supremacist," and a Nazi flag was displayed on the ground next to the wreck.

Charges against the suspect were reported to be "assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, threatening to kill/kidnap/inflict harm on a president, vice president, or family member, destruction of federal property, and trespassing."

The Gateway Pundit said eyewitnesses reported as soon as police arrived and arrested the driver, they "laid out the flag on the sidewalk near the truck, apparently for the media to film…"

The report openly wondered: "Internet users immediately were suspect. The only thing they found in the truck was a Nazi flag? This was too convenient for Joe Biden and the FBI’s narrative of the dreaded white supremacist threat in America. It smelled like another fed operation."

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].