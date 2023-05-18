A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Fast-food giant plans new underground delivery system for mobile orders

New technology will help automate its stores

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 18, 2023 at 3:39pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Michael Form from Pixabay)

(Image by Michael Form from Pixabay)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Fast food chain Wendy's is testing new technology to automate its stores. This is more bad news for human workers as automation and artificial intelligence invade the fast food industry.

Wendy's announced a new partnership with Pipedream, a hyper logistics company, to pilot-test the first underground autonomous robot system that will allow food from the kitchen to be sent to designated parking spots via an underground network of pipes.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"The partnership marks another bold step for Wendy's in driving industry innovation as it strives to serve digital-forward customers with greater ease, speed, and accuracy," Wendy's wrote in a press release.

TRENDING: Lone Star State considering own currency – and it's not just Texans who could use it

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Former FBI agent says speaking up puts a 'target' on agents' backs
State Department adds mandatory pronouns on official email
Serbians turned over 13,500 guns to government
2 weeks after disaster, 4 children found alive in the Amazon
Mayor claims 50% of New York City hotel rooms are occupied by migrants
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×