Fast-food giant plans new underground delivery system for mobile orders

(ZEROHEDGE) – Fast food chain Wendy's is testing new technology to automate its stores. This is more bad news for human workers as automation and artificial intelligence invade the fast food industry.

Wendy's announced a new partnership with Pipedream, a hyper logistics company, to pilot-test the first underground autonomous robot system that will allow food from the kitchen to be sent to designated parking spots via an underground network of pipes.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"The partnership marks another bold step for Wendy's in driving industry innovation as it strives to serve digital-forward customers with greater ease, speed, and accuracy," Wendy's wrote in a press release.

TRENDING: Lone Star State considering own currency – and it's not just Texans who could use it

Read the full story ›