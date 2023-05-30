Fats of life: Major U.S. city officially protects obese people

Discrimination is banned widely across the United States on characteristics such as race, sex, nationality and the like.

Many progressive locations have banned discrimination based on "gender" ideology under the odd idea that decades ago when Congress banned discrimination based on sex, members meant the various alternative sexual lifestyles now appearing in society.

Now New York had moved the bar further, declaring that discrimination in employment and public housing based on obesity is banned.

A report at The Federalist explained Mayor Eric Adams signed that into law Friday.

TRENDING: Elderly pro-life men 'viciously attacked' while praying outside Planned Parenthood

Adams said, "It shouldn’t matter how tall you are or how much you weigh when you’re looking for a job, are out on the town, or trying to rent an apartment. No one should ever be discriminated against based on their height and weight. We all deserve the same access to employment, housing, and public accommodations, regardless of our appearance."

From now on, alleged instances of such crimes will be investigated by the city Commission on Human Rights.

The move was, however, being criticized by some, including Republican City Councilman Joseph Borelli, who said it allow anyone to sue anyone and everything.

"I’m overweight, but I’m not a victim. No one should feel bad for me except for my struggling shirt buttons," he said.

Should obese people get government protection like this? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (5 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The Federalist cited the mayor's move as "another hallmark example where public policy follows culture. Obesity had already become a protected class under the hierarchy of oppression outlined by left-wing social justice standards for years. In January, TIME Magazine stigmatized exercise as white supremacist four months after Lizzo, an icon of the pro-fat movement disguised as 'body positivity,' railed against 'oppression' at the Video Music Awards. But if Lizzo were a true crusader for social justice, she’d blast the food industry for driving the weight epidemic today, wherein black Americans have the highest prevalence of obesity."

In fact, The Federalist previously had cited the magazine reporting in explaining that the new racist ideology includes that "conventional health and beauty standards are outdated fixtures of white supremacy."

Time claimed, "How did U.S. exercise trends go from reinforcing white supremacy to celebrating Richard Simmons? That evolution is explored in a new book by a historian of exercise, Natalia Mehlman Petrzela …"

Petrzela, in an interview there, claimed, "Today, you see quite a few fat people in the fitness industry, who are operating from a better perspective, which is that your body size does not necessarily dictate your fitness level. We should not presume that because you are fat, that you are not fit or that you want to lose weight."

However, there are a number of health complications that often are triggered by obesity, including high blood pressure, cancers, diabetes, strokes, coronary heart disease, breathing troubles, high cholesterol and such.

The Federalist report noted, "What pro-fat influencers miss in their efforts to redefine what it means to be 'fit' is that while obese people may live just as long as those without excess weight — though obesity and the comorbidities that often accompany it can affect longevity — they may not live as well."

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews