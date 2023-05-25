FBI chief threatened with contempt for hiding evidence of potential Biden criminality

When an FBI whistleblower revealed to Congress the bureau had documentation of a scheme for Joe Biden to get paid lots of money in return for policy decisions that helped a foreign government, members there naturally were interested, and asked to see the evidence.

The FBI refused.

And now that fight has gone up a level, with a warning from Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chief of the House Oversight Committee, of a looming contempt citation for FBI chief Christopher Wray if the information isn't made available.

A report at the Gateway Pundit said the documents purportedly allege "that then Vice President Biden took a cash bribe from a foreign national in exchange for favorable policy decisions."

TRENDING: Trump promises to make adopting children a top priority in 2nd term

Comer set a deadline for the FBI to comply just days away.

The report noted that in the letter to Wray, Comer dropped two bombs.

"In discussing the FBI’s complaint that the search terms for the document request are too broad, Comer added the term 'five million' (or variations of 5 million), saying that was the dollar amount of the alleged bribe paid to Biden. The other bombshell was that the FBI told the committee it had 'many' CHS (confidential human source) reports on Biden in the period in question of the subpoenaed document, June 2020."

Congress is demanding to see the bureau's FD-1023 form that the whistleblower referenced.

Is the FBI hiding evidence of potential Biden criminality? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (6 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Comer explained, "FBI Director Wray is defying a congressional subpoena for an unclassified record alleging a criminal scheme involving then-VP Joe Biden and a foreign national. If Director Wray refuses to hand over this record, @GOPoversight will begin contempt of Congress proceedings.”

🚨🚨🚨 FBI Director Wray is defying a congressional subpoena for an unclassified record alleging a criminal scheme involving then-VP Joe Biden and a foreign national. If Director Wray refuses to hand over this record, @GOPoversight will begin contempt of Congress proceedings. pic.twitter.com/mVttLatbJ5 — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) May 24, 2023

Comer told Wray that the FBI has refused to cooperate despite multiple requests and multiple meetings.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

He wrote, "Despite the committee’s subpoena being narrowly tailored to June 2020, FBI staff indicated that the search terms were broad because there were many responsive documents containing the term 'Biden' in its CHS database for that month. While that new information was alarming, committee counsel offered to limit the subpoena to be even more precise. FBI staff responded that such limitation was unnecessary because they knew which document was responsive to the subpoena, yet simultaneously would not acknowledge that document’s existence.

"The FBI’s gamesmanship in holding a meeting about general CHS confidentiality issues—instead of addressing the specific FD-1023 form the Committee subpoenaed—is unacceptable," he wrote.

He called the FBI "obstructionist."

The FBI, of course, is the agency that conspired with the Hillary Clinton campaign in 2016 to launched a series of lies that made up the now-debunked "Russiagate" collusion claims against President Donald Trump.

Then in the next election, it insisted that legacy and social media companies suppress the accurate reporting about the Biden family scandals revealed in the laptop computer Hunter Biden abandoned at a repair shop.

Comer continued, "Whistleblower disclosures that Joe Biden may have been involved in a criminal bribery scheme as vice president track closely with what we are seeing in our investigation into the Biden family’s influence-peddling schemes. Congress and the American people need to know what, if anything, the FBI did to verify the allegations contained within this record."

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].