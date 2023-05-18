FBI failed to investigate Zodiac Killer suspect

(NEW YORK POST) – A volunteer group that investigates unsolved cases believes they have identified the notorious Zodiac Killer and slammed the FBI, claiming the bureau didn’t do enough to investigate the apparent lead.

Case Breakers, a nonprofit run by investigative journalist Thomas Colbert, claims to have connected Air Force veteran Gary Francis Poste to the murders and said a FBI agent confirmed to them that he has been considered a suspect since 2016.

“The felon has been secretly listed as the Zodiac ‘suspect’ in Headquarters’ computers since 2016 – with his ‘partial DNA’ safely secured at the feds’ Quantico, Virginia lab,” Case Breakers said in a press release Thursday.

