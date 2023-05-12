FDA approves genetically modified pork for supermarket shelves

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – It looks like Americans will never have to worry about a shortage of "sausage" as the sale of genetically modified pigs has officially been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Scientists at Washington State University developed the altered pork by using the gene-editing tool CRISPR, which takes DNA seen as more "desirable" and aritifically injects that DNA into other livestock, Daily Mail reports.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The GMO pork will be sold as German-style sausages and reportedly provides adequate nutrition for human consumption.

TRENDING: 'Ridiculous': New bank fees to cover bailouts could be passed on to customers

Read the full story ›