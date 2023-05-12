A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
FDA approves genetically modified pork for supermarket shelves

Reportedly provides adequate nutrition for human consumption

Published May 12, 2023 at 5:44pm
Published May 12, 2023 at 5:44pm
(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – It looks like Americans will never have to worry about a shortage of "sausage" as the sale of genetically modified pigs has officially been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Scientists at Washington State University developed the altered pork by using the gene-editing tool CRISPR, which takes DNA seen as more "desirable" and aritifically injects that DNA into other livestock, Daily Mail reports.

The GMO pork will be sold as German-style sausages and reportedly provides adequate nutrition for human consumption.

Read the full story ›


