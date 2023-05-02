FDA approves medicine made from 'fecal' material

There's a new medication that has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for consumers to use to fight Clostridioides difficile, a serious intestinal infection that can be life-threatening.

And it's made from donated fecal material from qualified individuals.

"Today's approval provides patients and healthcare providers a new way to help prevent recurrent C. difficile infection," explained Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

"The availability of a fecal microbiota product that can be taken orally is a significant step forward in advancing patient care and accessibility for individuals who have experienced this disease that can be potentially life-threatening."

TRENDING: Yes, RFK Jr. is a threat to Joe Biden

The bacterium that causes the ailment is associated with up to 30,000 deaths a year.

"The human intestinal tract contains millions of microorganisms, often referred to as the 'gut flora,' or 'gut microbiome.' Certain situations, such as taking antibiotics to treat an infection, may change the balance of microorganisms in the gut, allowing C. difficile to multiply and release toxins causing diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever, and in some cases, organ failure and death," the FDA explained.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The announcement explained the dosage is four capsules taken once a day, orally, for consecutive days.

Does the FDA do more harm than good for people's health? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 88% (37 Votes) 12% (5 Votes)

It "contains live bacteria and is manufactured from human fecal matter that has been donated by qualified individuals."

The drug was tested in a "randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, clinical study and an open-label clinical study conducted in the U.S. and Canada."

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids’ days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they’re not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today’s “public” (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America’s children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child’s transgender “transition.” In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to “catastrophic climate change.” Another lie. But it’s all classic Marxism/communism, with even the “3 R’s” – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with “woke,” “1984”-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today’s U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America’s public school system.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews