A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Money Politics U.S. WND News Center WorldWND
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

FDA approves medicine made from 'fecal' material

Addresses C. difficile, which can be life-threatening

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published May 2, 2023 at 1:47pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by HeungSoon from Pixabay)

(Image by HeungSoon from Pixabay)

There's a new medication that has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for consumers to use to fight Clostridioides difficile, a serious intestinal infection that can be life-threatening.

And it's made from donated fecal material from qualified individuals.

"Today's approval provides patients and healthcare providers a new way to help prevent recurrent C. difficile infection," explained Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

"The availability of a fecal microbiota product that can be taken orally is a significant step forward in advancing patient care and accessibility for individuals who have experienced this disease that can be potentially life-threatening."

TRENDING: Yes, RFK Jr. is a threat to Joe Biden

The bacterium that causes the ailment is associated with up to 30,000 deaths a year.

"The human intestinal tract contains millions of microorganisms, often referred to as the 'gut flora,' or 'gut microbiome.' Certain situations, such as taking antibiotics to treat an infection, may change the balance of microorganisms in the gut, allowing C. difficile to multiply and release toxins causing diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever, and in some cases, organ failure and death," the FDA explained.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The announcement explained the dosage is four capsules taken once a day, orally, for consecutive days.

Does the FDA do more harm than good for people's health?

It "contains live bacteria and is manufactured from human fecal matter that has been donated by qualified individuals."

The drug was tested in a "randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, clinical study and an open-label clinical study conducted in the U.S. and Canada."

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids’ days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they’re not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today’s “public” (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America’s children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child’s transgender “transition.” In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to “catastrophic climate change.” Another lie. But it’s all classic Marxism/communism, with even the “3 R’s” – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with “woke,” “1984”-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today’s U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America’s public school system.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







Mayor demands no more illegals be sent to her city, gets brilliant response
FDA approves medicine made from 'fecal' material
Latest 'trans' disorder has people intentionally disabling themselves
Biden's border crisis has FILLED detention centers
Big Pharma under investigation for COVID-vaccine fraud
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×