Federal judge blocks Biden admin from releasing migrants from Border Patrol custody without court order

CBP expressed frustration with judge's decision

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 12, 2023 at 4:19pm
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on allowing the Biden administration to release immigrants from Border Patrol custody without a court date.

Judge T. Kent Wetherell II imposed a two-week halt on a Biden policy that would release detained immigrants on parole. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed the lawsuit on Thursday and requested a response before midnight when Title 42 would expire. Moody argued that the new policy was "identical" to a policy enjoined by courts in March and would allow for the rapid release of immigrants into the United States.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Shortly after midnight, Customs and Border Protection released a statement saying it would comply with the court order "and is assessing next steps." However, CBP expressed frustration with the judge's decision.

TRENDING: 'Ridiculous': New bank fees to cover bailouts could be passed on to customers

Read the full story ›

