Federal judge blocks Biden admin from releasing migrants from Border Patrol custody without court order

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on allowing the Biden administration to release immigrants from Border Patrol custody without a court date.

Judge T. Kent Wetherell II imposed a two-week halt on a Biden policy that would release detained immigrants on parole. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed the lawsuit on Thursday and requested a response before midnight when Title 42 would expire. Moody argued that the new policy was "identical" to a policy enjoined by courts in March and would allow for the rapid release of immigrants into the United States.

Shortly after midnight, Customs and Border Protection released a statement saying it would comply with the court order "and is assessing next steps." However, CBP expressed frustration with the judge's decision.

