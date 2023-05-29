A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
PoliticsTHE SWAMP
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Feinstein expressed confusion over Kamala Harris presiding over Senate

Illustrates decline in cognitive ability

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 29, 2023 at 7:04pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., returning to Washington on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Twitter)

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., returning to Washington on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Twitter)

(YAHOO) – Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) reportedly expressed confusion last year when Vice President Harris was presiding over the Senate to cast a tiebreaking vote, according to a new report detailing the difficulties the ailing lawmaker faces as she continues her work in the Senate.

The new report from The New York Times outlines the many functions Feinstein’s staff is playing as the 89-year-old senator returns to work after bouts with shingles and encephalitis earlier this year.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The Harris example, however, reportedly took place last year and illustrates the difficulty Feinstein has had recalling, at times, the basics of how the Senate operates. According to the new report, Feinstein expressed confusion to her colleagues when she saw Harris presiding over the chamber, in one of many tiebreaking votes the vice president has had to cast.

TRENDING: AI highlights threats of trusting 'an expert class'

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Feinstein expressed confusion over Kamala Harris presiding over Senate
Shocking video: Maricopa County officials suspected of reprogramming election machines
Wall Street quietly hopes another Dem wins party nomination
Biden's 'Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde approach' to critical minerals could backfire
300,000 graves at National Cemetery may receive flower for Memorial Day
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×