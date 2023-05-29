Feinstein expressed confusion over Kamala Harris presiding over Senate

(YAHOO) – Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) reportedly expressed confusion last year when Vice President Harris was presiding over the Senate to cast a tiebreaking vote, according to a new report detailing the difficulties the ailing lawmaker faces as she continues her work in the Senate.

The new report from The New York Times outlines the many functions Feinstein’s staff is playing as the 89-year-old senator returns to work after bouts with shingles and encephalitis earlier this year.

The Harris example, however, reportedly took place last year and illustrates the difficulty Feinstein has had recalling, at times, the basics of how the Senate operates. According to the new report, Feinstein expressed confusion to her colleagues when she saw Harris presiding over the chamber, in one of many tiebreaking votes the vice president has had to cast.

