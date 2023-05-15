'Where the hell is the f***ing footage?': J6 prisoner scorches McCarthy

A Jan. 6 prisoner is demanding House Speaker Kevin McCarthy release all of the Capitol surveillance video that he promised to make public.

It was about four months ago that McCarthy vowed to release all of the footage as the Republican Party took control of the House when it was elected into the majority.

The Gateway Pundit commented, "Here we are now, 5 months into House Republicans’ reign of Congress, and nothing is happening."

The report explained prisoner Dominic Pezzola called the Pundit to express his anger.

"He still hasn’t let it out. They are just all talk. They don’t care about us," Pezzola said. "If we don’t get up and get off our a***s and grow a set, it’s going to be too late for our way of life. If it doesn’t affect you right now, someday, your children are going to school in between learning about proper pronouns and transgender studies, they are going to be learning about the ancient conservatives that are now extinct that used to roam the plains of the flyover country that had to be eradicated by the left because they were a threat to socialism and communism."

He charged, "How dare [McCarthy] call himself a Republican. You say you work for us? Everyone knows that January 6 was a complete set-up. There are feds, there are informants and there’s Antifa — I mean, there is everything you can imagine in there."

Listen to the interview (Be forewarned of offensive language throughout):

Pezzola said the court proceedings for those charged for their actions that day, when President Trump urged his fans to protest peacefully at the Capitol and a few hundred ended up plunging into riot behavior, went on across the street from the Capitol.

"Do you think one of those Republicans would even walk across the street to observe the atrocities that were happening in that courtroom? Not one of them gives a s*** about any of us — they don’t."

The Gateway Pundit noted it was Pezzola's first interview since a jury of "Anita-sympathizers: convicted leaders of the Proud Boys of seditious conspiracy."

"They go in there and talk a big game, they are going to, 'Fight for you,' 'They’re going to fight for us.' Hey, Kevin McCarthy, where the hell is the f***ing footage from January 6 that you’ve been promising everyone? Where is it?"

The report said constitutional experts confirm the GOP-led House has the power to assure J6 defendants of due process, or even set them free.

"Article I Section 8 Clause 17 of the U.S. Constitution is known as the 'enclave clause,'" explained attorney David Clements. "It establishes Congress’s exclusive power to regulate all matters within the District of Columbia. This would necessarily include all matters related to police power, the option of establishing a city council and position of mayor to run the district’s affairs, and the administration of prisons and the treatment of prisoners.

"In other words, your elected representatives, now led by a Republican majority, should be lobbied 24/7 for the immediate release of those imprisoned in the DC gulag now. Withholding federal funding, or exercising the ‘power of the purse’ should be leveraged."

The Department of Justice, under Joe Biden, already has prosecuted about 1,000 people for offenses mostly involving things like trespassing. And it has said it wants to prosecute another 1,000.

The crowds were there protesting what they perceived to be an unfair election of Joe Biden, an election that evidence now has revealed undoubtedly was influenced by outside forces.

Those include the $400 million plus that Mark Zuckerberg gave to local election officials through foundations. They mostly used it to recruit voters from leftist districts.

The other significant factor was the FBI collusion with legacy and social media to suppress accurate reporting about the Biden family scandals revealed in the data on a laptop computer Hunter Biden abandoned at a repair shop.

A coalition of intelligence experts said at the time, without evidence, that the laptop was Russian disinformation, but even those now have been admitting that it was all just a political stunt to hurt President Trump and help Biden in the election.

The Pundit reported, "Pezzola, who joined the Proud Boys 30 days prior to January 6, was acquitted of a seditious conspiracy charge but convicted of other charges, including robbery of government property and assaulting, resisting, or impeding an officer."

The report continued, "Judge Timothy J. Kelly, the Trump-appointed magistrate presiding over the Proud Boys seditious conspiracy trial, allowed the government to stack the jury with Antifa supporters. Throughout the 5-month trial, Kelly, whose wife works for DC’s Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser, also allowed the government to withhold all details about the Confidential Human Sources employed by government agencies to patriot groups during the riot."

Pezzola said, "We found 50 undercover agents and Confidential Human Sources that were in the crowd that day just around us that day. The judge won’t let it in. Why? Because we start unraveling that web of lies it's going to lead to the truth that day and none of them want the truth to come out. Every one of these people that lives in DC is entangled in the same web of corruption that has been destroying this country for decades now."

He said, "This is all about the stolen election and now we are supposed to go in front of the judge and apologize for things we didn’t do. And tell them we were deranged and our thoughts were wrong. This is not how this country is supposed to work. We are supposed to be able to have our own thoughts. Everything that was done was a coverup for what happened in the election, there was a lot of shady s--- that happened that should have been investigated. And everyone wanted to turn their noses on it. All these federal judges, all these judges in DC have all been completely corrupted by the Democrat machine in here. It’s unbelievable."

He said his evidence included a "video of the cops telling us that we can stay [in the Capitol building] as long as we were peaceful, and the judge won’t let us bring it in."

