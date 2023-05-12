A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Fishing cheats net prison sentence over scandal

Stuffed catches with lead weights

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 12, 2023 at 12:28pm
(Unsplash)

(BBC) – Two men at the center of a scandal that rocked the world of competitive fishing have been sentenced to 10 days in jail.

Jacob Runyan, 43, and Chase Cominsky, 36, were disqualified last September from an Ohio contest to catch the heaviest walleye in Lake Erie.

In dramatic scenes caught on tape, the tournament director exposed the pair for stuffing their catch with lead weights and fish fillets.

