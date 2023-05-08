Football great Brett Favre calls for boycott of Fox News

(TODD STARNES) -- Brett Favre is joining others in calling for a boycott of Fox News after Tucker Carlson’s ousting.

“I’m with Tucker,” the NFL Hall of Famer tweeted Monday along with a video montage.

I’m with Tucker. Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak. pic.twitter.com/dvrNlLdvgW — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) May 8, 2023

“Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak,” Favre added.

