Football great Brett Favre calls for boycott of Fox News

'I'm with Tucker'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 8, 2023 at 4:05pm
Brett Favre and wife at 2015 ESPY awards

(TODD STARNES) -- Brett Favre is joining others in calling for a boycott of Fox News after Tucker Carlson’s ousting.

“I’m with Tucker,” the NFL Hall of Famer tweeted Monday along with a video montage.

“Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak,” Favre added.

