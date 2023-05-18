Former FBI agent says speaking up puts a 'target' on agents' backs

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former FBI agent Nicole Parker said Thursday many FBI agents do not speak up about abuses by the agency because it would put a “target on their backs.”

“I watched it very closely because I was just in their shoes in February when I testified before the same committee. You know, I understand their security clearances were pulled,” Parker told Fox News host Martha MacCallum. “I don’t know exact the details of that, but I know without a security clearance as an FBI agent, you can’t do your job. When you feel like your security clearance is being pulled because it’s the FBI’s way or the highway, that’s not a good position to be in.”

Parker testified during a Feb. 9 hearing of the House Judiciary Committee’s Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government about how she believed the agency became “politically weaponized.”

Garrett O’Boyle, Stephen Friend and Marcus Allen testified at a hearing held by the select subcommittee Thursday about retaliation they faced after they raised concerns about FBI activities, noting their security clearances had been suspended, resulting in them losing their pay and health benefits.

“I want to ask you something, just a rhetorical question: Have you ever seen a whistle-blower who is a rank and file agent, who is not a rank and file agent, excuse me? Ever seen an executive from the FBI come forward? Ever see somebody in a management position come forward?” Parker asked.

“There are rank and file agents and I’m telling you there’s current and former employees that feel exactly the same as these whistle-blowers feel that testified today. They feel the same I do. They don’t feel they’re at the liberty to speak up because they need the pension,” Parker said. “They’ve worked hard… in their career. They deserve that pension. They don’t want the target on their back. Look what has happened to many people who have spoken up. There’s retaliation. It’s uncomfortable for their families. It ruins their families’ lives. Can you blame them?”

