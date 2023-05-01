Founding member of classic rock group dead at 71

(FOX NEWS) -- Tim Bachman, a member of Bachman-Turner Overdrive has died at the age of 71.

Tim's death was confirmed by his brother Randy Bachman and his son via social media.

I haven’t posted because my heart has been heavy but the news has announced my brother Tim passed this weekend. I am the last of my family on this side with all my memories of our life growing up in Winnipeg. So grateful for that. I’m sure my parents welcomed him home with my… pic.twitter.com/dZP3x4cIpk — Randy Bachman (@RandysVinylTap) May 1, 2023

"I haven’t posted because my heart has been heavy but the news has announced my brother Tim passed this weekend," Randy shared Monday. "I am the last of my family on this side with all my memories of our life growing up in Winnipeg. So grateful for that. I’m sure my parents welcomed him home with my other 2 brothers who have passed in quick succession since the pandemic. I was the oldest. Rest in Peace, Timmy with mummy, daddy, Gary & Robbie."

