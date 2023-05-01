A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Founding member of classic rock group dead at 71

Bachman-Turner Overdrive is best known for its song 'Takin' Care of Business'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 1, 2023 at 6:56pm
(Image by javier dumont from Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- Tim Bachman, a member of Bachman-Turner Overdrive has died at the age of 71.

Tim's death was confirmed by his brother Randy Bachman and his son via social media.

"I haven’t posted because my heart has been heavy but the news has announced my brother Tim passed this weekend," Randy shared Monday. "I am the last of my family on this side with all my memories of our life growing up in Winnipeg. So grateful for that. I’m sure my parents welcomed him home with my other 2 brothers who have passed in quick succession since the pandemic. I was the oldest. Rest in Peace, Timmy with mummy, daddy, Gary & Robbie."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







