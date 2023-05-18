A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith WorldTESTING THE FAITH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

French Catholic priests forced to wear QR codes for sex offender status

Will reveal whether they are sex offenders as part of crackdown on abuse

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 18, 2023 at 12:57pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
QR code (Pixabay)

QR code (Pixabay)

(NEW YORK POST) – Catholic priests in France will be forced to wear scannable QR codes to signal whether they are sex offenders as part of a national crackdown on abuse, according to church officials.

Under the new system, people can scan the wallet-size cards with their smartphones to receive one of three color codes revealing the clergy member’s “status,” according to the Bishops’ Conference of France.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Red shows that the priest has been stripped of his clerical position potentially due to child sex abuse, though the nature of the sanction is not specified.

TRENDING: Respected researcher unearths alarming hospital deception endangering children

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







School accused of violating Civil Rights Act with race-based affinity group
Migrant child dies under Biden's border policies, 3rd in 2 months
School district cites 1st Amendment to bar schools from holding graduation in churches
French Catholic priests forced to wear QR codes for sex offender status
Archeologists just deciphered ancient tablet from Mount Ebal
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×