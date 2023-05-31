Fresh development in donations scheme with Clinton Foundation

It seems the Biden family isn't the only famous Democrat clan suspected of selling favors, in the form of favorable government actions, for cold, hard cash.

A report from Just the News reveals a U.S. Tax Court judge has asked for new arguments in a years-old case involving two whistleblowers who charged that officials of the Clinton Foundation, Bill, Hillary and Chelsea, accept donations inappropriately.

In effect, they accused the Clintons of operating as a foreign lobbyist organization by accepting donations from overseas interests, then trying to influence U.S. policy in favor of the donors.

As majority GOP members in the U.S. House investigate, there is appearing more and more evidence that members of the Biden family accepted millions of dollars in payments from overseas players, but provided no apparent services or products – except access to Joe Biden while he was vice president, and then president.

Recently, those House investigators released details about $10 million that was paid to the Bidens as part of that apparent pay-for-play operations.

Included was a $3 million payment from a Chinese company that was sent into the U.S., then broken up. Eventually $1.3 million was dispatched to the accounts of Biden family members.

At the time, Jonathan Turley, the Shapiro chair of public interest law at George Washington University, criminal defense attorney, columnist, and legal analyst, and expert witness before Congress on multiple occasions, termed that influence peddling, a "raw form of corruption."

"The Biden family business has long been influence peddling and the extent of these transactions is breathtaking," he wrote. "For those of us who have denounced influence peddling for years in both parties, the Biden family is in a class to itself. The family has long been associated with influence peddling to the degree that they could add an access key to their family crest."

...Apologists are already objecting that influence peddling is perfectly legal. Indeed, it is a virtual cottage industry in D.C. However, it is also a raw form of corruption that is being largely ignored by the media... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 16, 2023

...For those of us who have denounced influence peddling for years in both parties, the Biden family is in a class to itself. The family has long been associated with influence peddling to the degree that they could add an access key to their family crest. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 16, 2023

The new revelations about the Clinton case were documented by Just the News.

It explained U.S. Tax Court Judge David Gustafson, who previously denied an IRS demand that the whistleblower case involving the Clintons be dismissed. has extended it yet again.

It began in 2017, and three years ago the judge ordered the IRS to reveal whether it criminally investigated the foundation, citing a mysterious "gap" in its records.

Just the News explained, "The IRS filed a new motion to dismiss, and all parties filed arguments over the last year. But on Monday, Gustafson postponed ruling on those motions, instead asking for new arguments in light of three recent precedent-setting court rulings, once again frustrating IRS efforts to make the case go away."

The judge said "further filings" are needed "so that the parties may address those recent opinions."

He gave the whistleblowers, former federal agent John Moynihan and corporate tax compliance expert Larry Doyle, until June 30 to update their arguments, and the IRS until July 28 to respond. The report said the judge noted the IRS also hasn't yet responded to a request to update the court record with new evidence.

It already was years ago that Doyle and Moynihan confirmed the existence of their 2017 IRS whistleblower complaint against the foundation during a congressional hearing.

They told Congress they believed the foundation "wrongly operated as a foreign lobbyist by accepting overseas donations, then trying to influence U.S. policy."

Just the News explained Moynihan confirmed at the time the foundation was "acting as an agent of foreign governments … throughout its existence."

"As such, the foundation should've registered under FARA (Foreign Agents Registration Act). Ultimately, the foundation and its auditors conceded in formal submissions that it did operate as a (foreign) agent, therefore the foundation is not entitled to its 501c3 tax-exempt privileges as outlined in IRS 170 (c)2."

The Clintons have insisted the foundation compliance problems have been fixed. But donations to the organization plummeted when neither Bill nor Hillary was in public office any longer.

In 2020 Gustafson refused to dismiss the case after citing "nonpublic evidence" that the FBI and IRS may have worked on a criminal investigation targeting the foundation.

It was special counsel John Durham, who just weeks ago released a report bashing the FBI and DOJ for fabricating the 2016 Russiagate conspiracy theory that targeted President Trump on "no evidence," who confirmed the FBI had four investigations pending against the Clintons at the time, but abruptly dismissed all four, Just the News reported.

"Three of those probes were started during the 2016 election and were focused on allegations that the foundation was at the center of 'criminal activity' that included 'fraud and corruption allegations,'" the report said.

Among those claims was that huge payments were "nade to a non-profit, under both direct and indirect control of the federal public official, in exchange for favorable government action and/or influence," Durham wrote.

Hillary Clinton served as secretary of state under Barack Obama for part of his tenure in office.

Durham added, "Beginning in late 2014, before Clinton formally declared her presidential candidacy, the FBI learned from a well-placed [source] that a foreign government was planning to send an individual to contribute to Clinton’s anticipated presidential campaign, as a way to gain influence with her should she win the presidency."

Gustafson's decision means that Moynihan and Doyle can incorporate Durham's evidence in their filings.

