A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money Politics U.S.ON CAPITOL HILL
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors, stealing campaign cash

'This is the beginning of the ability for me to address and defend myself'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 10, 2023 at 4:59pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
George Santos (Video screenshot)

George Santos (Video screenshot)

(AP) -- U.S. Rep. George Santos, infamous for fabricating his life story, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he duped donors, stole from his campaign and lied to Congress about being a millionaire, all while cheating to collect unemployment benefits he didn’t deserve. Santos said afterward that he wouldn’t drop his reelection bid, defying calls to resign.

Santos’ 13-count federal indictment was a reckoning for a web of fraud and deceit that prosecutors say overlapped with the New York Republican’s fantastical public image as a wealthy businessman — a fictional biography that began to unravel after he won election last fall.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Santos, 34, was released on $500,000 bond following his arraignment, about five hours after turning himself in to face charges of wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making false statements to Congress. He surrendered his passport and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

TRENDING: Historic church yanks 'God is Trans' exhibit after archdiocese launches probe

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors, stealing campaign cash
Facebook suppresses journalist's censorship report that mentions company 31 times
Nasdaq closes 1% higher after inflation data is cooler than anticipated
WATCH: Top car exec forced to take immediate action when object hurled at his face
Historic church yanks 'God is Trans' exhibit after archdiocese launches probe
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×