A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money Politics U.S.WND MONEY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

George Soros investment firm to buy bankrupt media company

'New ownership, a simplified capital structure and ability to operate without the legacy liabilities'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 15, 2023 at 11:17am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

William Hurt starring in 1987's 'Broadcast News' (courtesy Amercent Films)

William Hurt starring in 1987's 'Broadcast News' (Courtesy Amercent Films)

By Laurel Duggan
Daily Caller News Foundation

Soros Fund Management (SFM) and other investors will buy Vice Media for about $225 million after the media company filed for bankruptcy protection Monday.

The digital media company was once valued at $5.7 billion, but is now relying on funds from bidders to continue operations until its sale is finalized in the next two to three months, according to a Monday press release. SFM was founded and is chaired by left-wing billionaire and philanthropist George Soros and is the principal asset manager for the Open Society Foundations, of which Soros is the founding chair.

TRENDING: The border catastrophe is Cloward-Piven all the way

The company filed for bankruptcy Monday morning, according to a filing, after several years of financial troubles and turnover among its leadership. Fortress Investment Group and Monroe Capital are taking over Vice jointly with SFM, according to the the company, though the deal is still subject to higher bids.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“This accelerated court-supervised sale process will strengthen the company and position VICE for long-term growth, thereby safeguarding the kind of authentic journalism and content creation that makes VICE such a trusted brand,” Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala, Vice’s co-chief executives, said in its press release. “We will have new ownership, a simplified capital structure and the ability to operate without the legacy liabilities that have been burdening our business.”

Vice Media owns Vice News, Vice TV, Refinery29 and Motherboard, but has said “substantially all” of its international holdings weren’t part of the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, according to the press release.

Do most Americans believe whatever the mainstream media say?

Vice Media referred the Daily Caller News Foundation to its press release and declined to comment further.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







SPLC 'laying groundwork' for government to silence conservatives, traditional Catholic warns
George Soros investment firm to buy bankrupt media company
WATCH: Biden identifies 'the most dangerous terrorist threat' to U.S.
'Too harsh': Trump blasts DeSantis over 6-week abortion ban
'What the f*** happened to this place?': Dave Chappelle smashes San Francisco
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×