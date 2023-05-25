Gingrich: Biden crimes 'make Watergate look like kindergarten mischief'

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, whose "Contract with America" led to a Republican majority in Congress in 1994, the first time in 40 years Democrats lost their power, says the criminality of the Biden White House will "make Watergate look like kindergarten mischief."

In a commentary published at Fox, cited the 1970s scandal involving a break-in at a Democratic office at the Watergate complex in Washington.

It ultimately led to President Richard Nixon's resignation, after he was accused of being aware of the "cover-up" of the break-in. Administration officials were prosecuted and served time behind bars.

It long has been considered the biggest scandal ever to hit a presidency, but Gingrich now says that will change.

"It is clear from the Durham report and the work of House Republican hearings that the current scandals in the Biden White House – and senior bureaucracies at the Justice Department, IRS, and elsewhere – are much deeper and more cancerous than Watergate ever was," he wrote.

"It may be hard to remember, but Watergate came about due to a weird, dumb, and fairly narrow set of criminal behaviors which mushroomed into 69 officials being indicted and 48 imprisoned."

He said Watergate developed just has he was running for Congress first, in 1974.

He noted Nixon had won the largest popular vote majority in modern history, taking every state and territory except Massachusetts and the District of Columbia.

"In an idiotic move, the Nixon presidential campaign sent five men to burglarize the Democratic National Committee headquarters in the Watergate Hotel. Aside from being a crime, it was idiotic because Nixon was clearly going to win in a landslide. They did not need any information. But the Nixon re-elect campaign had so much money, had hired so many people, and had become so drunk with power that it lost control of what it was doing,"he explained.

"The real problem came when President Nixon and his team intervened to try to control the investigation. Ultimately, the president used the CIA, the FBI, and the IRS to try to divert and cover up the involvement of the campaign with the Watergate burglars."

Gingrich noted John Mitchell became the first attorney general sent to jail, and "Mitchell is an extremely important parallel to the current disaster, because Attorney General Merrick Garland seems to be doing a lot more obstructing of justice than Mitchell ever dreamed of doing. Garland’s Justice Department reportedly instructed the IRS to disband the unit investigating Hunter Biden’s taxes."

Gingrich continued, "He has used the FBI to harass former President Donald Trump and a wide range of Republicans. And he’s turned a blind eye to every report of foreign money going to the Biden family ($3 million in one Chinese transaction, a diamond sent to Hunter Biden, millions of dollars sent by the widow of the Mayor of Moscow, etc.).

"Garland’s also done nothing with the clear references to 'the big guy' in various Hunter Biden emails. He’s ignored the testimony of Hunter Biden’s associates that Joe Biden was actively supporting them as vice president. The list goes on."

He said history shows Nixon's White House was unsuccessfully trying to manipulate the IRS, FBI and CIA.

"Biden’s White House has become quite good at it. These institutions are now so corrupted that their senior leadership is instinctively willing to break the law, frame the innocent, and obstruct justice in defense of their chosen leader. This includes lying to FISA courts, leaking falsehoods to the equally corrupt elite media, and isolating and punishing would-be whistle blowers."

While Democrats and Republicans both were shocked by Watergate, he said, today there is a "staunch unwillingness of virtually any Democrat to go after the Biden family scandals – or to be infuriated at the blatant abuses of power and obstructions of justice."

He noted congressional investigations now going on, and warned, "Over the next few months, we will learn more about just how sick the system has become, just how dishonest the elite corporate media are, and just how deep the need for reform is.

"In Watergate, a narrow trail of idiotic criminal behavior and cover up led to 69 officials being indicted and 48 going to jail. When the tide turns, and honest people are once again openly enraged and demanding action, we are going to learn just how much corruption there is.

"At that point, we will realize that Watergate was a modest preliminary venture into lawbreaking, and the Biden-Garland-establishment system is filled with criminality on a grand scale."

