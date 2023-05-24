A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'He was going nowhere': Trump rips his own official for backing DeSantis

'Oh well, another one bites the dust!'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 24, 2023 at 3:04pm
President Donald J. Trump speaks with reporters Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, prior to boarding Air Force One for his trip to Michigan. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

By Jennie Taer
Daily Caller News Foundation

Former President Donald Trump criticized his former administration appointee Ken Cuccinelli Wednesday for endorsing Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in a post on Truth Social.

DeSantis is expected to formally file paperwork to run for president Wednesday, while Trump has already announced. Cuccinelli, who founded the pro-DeSantis PAC Never Back Down, served as Trump’s acting Deputy Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary.

“A man named Ken Cuccinelli, who failed miserably in his run for Governor of Virginia and then in his running the Ted Cruz campaign against me, worked for the Trump Administration on the Border, but just was not as good as some of the other people I had working on Border Security – ‘THE BEST IN HISTORY,'” Trump wrote on his social media platform.

“He was going nowhere with us, so now he works for DeSanctimonious, at supposedly a big Globalist like salary, and rips “TRUMP” on Globalist FoxNews. Oh well, another one bites the dust!,” Trump wrote.

Is Donald Trump helping his campaign by demeaning the very people he himself appointed in his administration?

The Republican party candidate pool has become crowded, with Trump, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and conservative radio personality Larry Elder all having formally declared their candidacy.

Leading up to DeSantis’ expected announcement, Trump’s team released an ad criticizing the Florida governor as a “swamp creature.”

DeSantis is expected to announce his campaign formally on a Twitter Space with Elon Musk Wednesday night.

Cuccinelli didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

