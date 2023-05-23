A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Governor vetoes bill banning student pronoun changes without parental consent

'This is a dangerous situation for children who are struggling with mental health issues'

Published May 23, 2023 at 10:45am
(Pexels)

By Reagan Reese
Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill Monday that would have prohibited educators from using pronouns that don’t correspond with a student’s biological sex.

Under SB 1001, educators could not use a students’ preferred pronouns or transgender name without parental permission. The bill passed the state Senate in March in a 16-12 vote and the state House in May, 31-27, before being vetoed by Hobbs.

“As politicians across the country continue to pass harmful legislation directed at transgender youth, I have a clear message to the people of Arizona: I will veto every bill that aims to attack and harm children,” Hobbs said in a Monday announcement.

The bill only applied to students under 18 and required educators to use what name and sex was noted on a student’s school records.

“If a child is receiving mental health care and that child’s physician advises not to treat the child as a different gender, then a school going against the doctor’s wishes without the parent’s permission would create reason for a lawsuit,” Republican state Sen. John Kavanagh told KTAR News. “This is a dangerous situation for children who are struggling with mental health issues.”

Lawmakers throughout the country are moving to regulate how gender identity and sexual orientation are discussed in the classroom; in Iowa, state lawmakers are considering a bill that would prohibit teachers from giving lessons “relating to gender identity” for students in K-8 public and charter schools. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law prohibiting certain lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation in Pre-K-12 classrooms.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

