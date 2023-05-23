'Groomers': Pro baseball team snubs Christians to honor drag queens

The Los Angeles Dodgers have decided to snub and insult members of the Catholic faith in order to honor a group of drag queens whose acts routinely mock church members and their beliefs.

WND had reported only days ago that the team had withdrawn an invitation for the bawdy "Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence" drag queens, who encourage people to "Go and sin some more" in a mockery of Jesus words in the New Testament, to be honored by the team.

The Washington Times explained then the organization, in fact, "may have dodged a Bud Light moment after canceling plans to honor a bawdy collective of drag queens who dress up as nuns."

That decision came after a multitude of Catholics, including many church leaders, objected to the performers' mockery and denigration of their faith.

Now, however, a report from the Gateway Pundit reveals the Dodgers have succumbed to pressure from leftists to restore the invitation.

The report said even though the Dodgers "previously removed the vulgar, anti-Christian, Marxist group from their honoree list," they're back.

The team said, "After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families."

The team said it was asking the "Sisters" to "take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16th."

The backlash was immediate.

You are cowards to cave to anti-Catholic neo-Marxist drag queens. You are thumbing your nose at all your Christian fans. Did you learn nothing from the Bud Light boycott? — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) May 23, 2023

Thanks for confirming you’re anti-Catholic. Will you be exclusively serving Bud Light at all of your games, now? — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) May 23, 2023

The references to Bud Light cite that company's decision to partner with a man who postures himself as a woman in a promotion, only to see sales of Bud Light crater across the nation – down by somewhere in the range of 30%. In fact, the corporation now is buying back expired tons of beer that never were sold.

Other social media comments:

"I hope your Catholic players decide they're not playing for you anymore."

"Trash organization."

"Groomers."

"Dodgers spitting in the eye of Catholics."

"The Dodgers aren't just hosting drag queens. The Dodgers are hosting anti Catholic bigots."

"Post pictures of this group for your social media. The fans will love them!"

"Better hope the drag queens buy lots of baseball tickets and merch, because a lot of Christians are going to be done with you after this."

A commentary at Twitchy said, "There ya' go, Dodgers. Alienate your fans, they love it."

Those objecting earlier had included CatholicVote, the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., wrote to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred asking him about his promise that baseball would seek to be "apolitical."

