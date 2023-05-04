Half of Americans wonder whether money is safe in banks

Since Joe Biden took office, inflation has exploded to the 9% range, and still remains a huge problem for consumers.

Gasoline prices spiked in some cities in the range of $6 per gallon.

Fuel for home heating has skyrocketed. Groceries are up double-digit percentages.

Estimates show the average family has lost thousands of dollars a year to Biden's economic disaster.

So it should come has no surprise that those consumers also now distrust banks.

In fact, several of those corporations have been so beleaguered by Biden's economy that they have been shut down.

Just the News reports the Gallup poll warns that a total of 48% of U.S. adults say they are worried about their money being in banks.

Nineteen percent said they are "very" concerned. Another 29% are "moderately" concerned.

The poll, done April 3-25 just after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed and just before First Republic Bank collapsed on May 1, found 30% "not too" worried and 20% "not at all" worried.

The results are similar to one done in 2008, when 45% of respondents were very or moderately worried about their money in banks – a time period just after Lehman Brothers investment bank failed.

