Hearing documents FBI's agenda to 'target' American citizens

A congressional hearing on the "weaponization" by Joe Biden and Democrats of the FBI and the Department of Justice revealed, stunningly, that the agency attacked not just its own employees, but American citizens, over its leftist ideological agenda.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chaired the hearing, and cited the Durham report, which revealed that the FBI with "no probable cause, no predicate, no evidence whatsoever," opened its war against President Trump, using a "dossier" "they knew was false."

It actually was a Hillary Clinton-funded opposition research document that the FBI used as "evidence" to spy on the Trump campaign and create the now-debunked Russia collusion conspiracy theory.

It's even worse now, Jordan confirmed, as the FBI is targeting American citizens if they happen to be parents at a school board meeting, or Catholics attending mass.

Jordan's warning to Americans was echoed by FBI Special Agent Garret O'Boyle during the hearing.

FBI Special Agent Garret O'Boyle was transferred across the country only to be suspended on his first day. The FBI’s actions forced his family to beg and borrow warm coats for their children because the family’s belongings were locked in an FBI-controlled storage facility. pic.twitter.com/T7BseKr0cf — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) May 18, 2023

He described having been transferred across the country, then being suspended on his first day at his new location. The FBI left his family without a home, furniture or even clothing as it was locked up in a story facility.

He explained begging for coats to keep his family warm.

FBI Whistleblower Garret O'Boyle, whose family had to beg for clothes after exposing corruption at the FBI: "The FBI will crush you. This government will crush you and your family if you try to expose the truth about things they are doing that are wrong." pic.twitter.com/NfJCbLVOrK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 18, 2023

He had a serious – very serious – warning for Americans. "The FBI will crush you. This government will crush you and your family if you try to expose the truth about things they are doing that are wrong."

Democrats attempted to disrupt the proceeds with claims that they had to have copies of testimony from a whistleblower who had agreed to speak only with Republicans.

Jordan set them straight, explaining they were not entitled to anything that the whistleblower was not happy with.

"When it comes to whistleblowers you are not [entitled]," Jordan said.

When Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., protested, Jordan pointed out that Goldman himself had been "part of an investigation with an anonymous whistleblower" during the first failed impeach and remove campaign by ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi against Trump.

"And I told you that when it comes to whistleblowers you are not entitled. It is at the discretion of Mr. Allen," Jordan said.

Democrats claimed then that the individuals were not "whistleblowers" because that's what the FBI, the agency they accuse of attacking them, determined.

At the outset of the hearing before the House Select Committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, Jordan released a report about the agency's known misbehavior.

After all, it worked with Democrats to create the now-debunked Russia collusion conspiracy theory against President Trump. A special counsel report this week confirmed that was based on no evidence – bringing accusations that it was all political.

In fact, there already have been calls to disband the FBI, and give its responsibilities to other agencies.

The report charged that the FBI, under chief Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland, who both are being targeted by impeachment efforts, is broken.

The report said, "The leadership at the FBI and Justice Department have weaponized federal law enforcement against everyday Americans, seeking to silence those who dare to have a different viewpoint."

It charges the political interests inside the federal agencies have revoked security clearances and suspended without pay agents who have objected to its anti-family, anti-faith political agenda.

Jordan said, "If you're a parent attending a school board meeting, you're pro-life or praying at a clinic or you're a Catholic simply going to Mass you are a target of the government, target of the FBI."

The Daily Mail reported the FBI revoked security clearances for several whistleblowers just as they were preparing to testify to the committee.

They had charged earlier they were ordered to pursue various Jan. 6 cases and ignore sex crimes cases because they were no longer a priority. And the agents said they were told to inflate statistics on "domestic violent extremism" to comply with Joe Biden's agenda.

The Mail report explained, "One of the largest accusations lobbed at the FBI in the report is that the agency has worked to force out conservative employees. According to O'Boyle, the FBI has 'allowed itself to be enveloped in this politicization and weaponization' so much so that it is 'a cancerous point..'"

In fact, the FBI and DOJ have, previously considered parents at school board meetings and Catholics attending mass potential domestic terrorists.

