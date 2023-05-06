A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health
High levels of toxic metals found in widely consumed drinks

Arsenic, cadmium, lead exceed federal drinking water standards

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 6, 2023 at 1:46pm
(THE EPOCH TIMES) – A new study has found that some commonly consumed beverages such as fruit juice and artificial soda contain levels of toxic metals including arsenic, cadmium, and lead that exceed federal drinking water standards.

Researchers from Tulane University, Louisiana, measured 25 different toxic metals and trace elements in 60 soft beverages, including single fruit juice, mixed fruit juice, plant-based milk, artificial soda, and tea.

The drinks were purchased in New Orleans and are commercially available in supermarkets across the United States.

