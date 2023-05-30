High-school debater: Judge warned me not to mention Trump

(FOX NEWS) -- A high-school student is calling out the National Speech & Debate Association (NSDA) for alleged censorship after she says a judge at a recent tournament "warned" her not to bring up former President Trump because it would be "inappropriate."

The allegations come after James Fishback, the founder of Incubate Debate, told Fox News Digital in an interview that the NSDA, the largest debate group in the country, has been overtaken by a woke ideology.

"In March, at an NSDA tournament before the round even started, we were debating President Biden's former foreign affairs track record, and my judge warned me not to bring up President Trump as she deemed it inappropriate," high-school sophomore Briana Whatley told "America's Newsroom" Tuesday. "If a student like me who was going into debate to have free and open conversations is being censored in this way, that is no longer debate. The NSDA must be recognized as an organization that is not allowing students like myself to express openly."

