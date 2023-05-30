A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Politics U.S.THE RIGHT STUFF
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

High-school debater: Judge warned me not to mention Trump

'Deemed it inappropriate'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 30, 2023 at 7:24pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
President Donald J. Trump greets guests on the South Lawn of the White House Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, prior to boarding Marine One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to begin his trip to Michigan, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Nevada. (Official White House photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

President Donald J. Trump greets guests on the South Lawn of the White House Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, prior to boarding Marine One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to begin his trip to Michigan, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Nevada. (Official White House photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

(FOX NEWS) -- A high-school student is calling out the National Speech & Debate Association (NSDA) for alleged censorship after she says a judge at a recent tournament "warned" her not to bring up former President Trump because it would be "inappropriate."

The allegations come after James Fishback, the founder of Incubate Debate, told Fox News Digital in an interview that the NSDA, the largest debate group in the country, has been overtaken by a woke ideology.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"In March, at an NSDA tournament before the round even started, we were debating President Biden's former foreign affairs track record, and my judge warned me not to bring up President Trump as she deemed it inappropriate," high-school sophomore Briana Whatley told "America's Newsroom" Tuesday. "If a student like me who was going into debate to have free and open conversations is being censored in this way, that is no longer debate. The NSDA must be recognized as an organization that is not allowing students like myself to express openly."

TRENDING: Carcasses left at pro-life center described as 'ritualistic attack'

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Schoolteacher, new mom found murdered at home near her wailing infant
'Godlessness': Super popular Christian TV show defends gay-pride flag on set
High-school debater: Judge warned me not to mention Trump
MLB pitcher apologizes after sharing Bud Light, Target boycott post
Biden Justice Dept targets cash raised by Jan. 6ers as donations mount
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×