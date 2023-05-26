High-tech implant helps paralyzed man walk naturally again

(U.S. NEWS) – A Dutch man with paralyzed legs can now stand and walk, thanks to a wireless brain-spine interface that responds to his thoughts by moving his legs.

Gert-Jan Oskam, 40, suffered a spinal cord injury 11 years ago from a bike accident in China that left him unable to walk.

Oskam now has a brain implant that picks up signals of movement that, in a healthy person, would travel down the spinal cord and cause the legs to move. Instead, that implant transmits those signals wirelessly to a second implant located in his lower spine, which then stimulates the muscles of the leg into action, researchers report.

