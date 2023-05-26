A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthSCIENCE IS AMAZING
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

High-tech implant helps paralyzed man walk naturally again

Brain signals move wirelessly to lower spine

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 26, 2023 at 2:59pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(U.S. NEWS) – A Dutch man with paralyzed legs can now stand and walk, thanks to a wireless brain-spine interface that responds to his thoughts by moving his legs.

Gert-Jan Oskam, 40, suffered a spinal cord injury 11 years ago from a bike accident in China that left him unable to walk.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Oskam now has a brain implant that picks up signals of movement that, in a healthy person, would travel down the spinal cord and cause the legs to move. Instead, that implant transmits those signals wirelessly to a second implant located in his lower spine, which then stimulates the muscles of the leg into action, researchers report.

TRENDING: 'Dislikes people of color, gays': Whoopi Goldberg rants against DeSantis

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Mexico deploys thousands of troops as Popocatépetl volcano rumbles
Seizures of illicit party drug ketamine skyrocket 349% across United States
Report: Antibiotic-resistant bugs will kill as many as cancer by 2050
U.N. report: Up to 500,000 killed by fake medicines in sub-Saharan Africa
High-tech implant helps paralyzed man walk naturally again
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×