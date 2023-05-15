Historian makes bold prediction on who's 'the next president'

A "bias" monitor in America rates the Hoover Institution, linked to Stanford, as only slightly to the conservative side of "least biased" because it publishes "factual information" but occasionally uses "loaded words."

And now one of its senior fellows has concluded that President Donald Trump is the one individual "mostly likely" to take back the White House in 2024.

A report from Just the News explains that one of the factors considered is that the Democrats' "lawfare" against him, a series of lawsuits, court cases and the like, already is backfiring, and actually gaining Trump more support.

"A second Trump act is not just possible. It's fast becoming my base case," explained historian and Hoover Institute senior fellow Niall Ferguson.

TRENDING: The border catastrophe is Cloward-Piven all the way

His comments came in a recent Spectator posting.

Several factors were included in his calculations.

He said Democrats are of the belief that Joe Biden always will beat Trump – because he's not "Trump" – and Trump's legal fights will tank his campaign.

"Yet the campaign of lawfare against Trump has already started to backfire," he explained.

Will Donald Trump be elected the next president? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 83% (39 Votes) 17% (8 Votes)

He cited candidates in other countries who have come back to win while facing legal headwinds.

"If [Brazil President Liuz Inacio] Lula [de Silva] can come back from one-and-a-half years in jail to win, Trump may have little to worry about, as there isn’t the slightest chance of his being locked up between now and election day next year. Indeed, the perception that Democratic operatives are using the legal system for political ends will likely help him win votes," Ferguson wrote.

Further, he said, Republicans have historically elected their front-runner candidates in the primary to go on to the general election, which is a good sign for Trump as he is far ahead of all other candidates in hypothetical polls.

And the economy could be a Trump campaign talking point.

"[T]he lesson of history is clear – the Republican frontrunner usually wins the nomination, and a post-recession incumbent usually loses the presidential election," Ferguson wrote.

While Democrats argue that the nation hasn't technically reached "recession" circumstances, brought on by Biden's massive spending programs, Republicans point out that there already have been two successive quarters of negative economic "growth," meaning the nation already has reached recession status.

A report from Fox News pointed out that Trump clearly is the frontrunner for the GOP nomination at this point.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The report said Ferguson concluded that Trump actually is thriving on the free publicity of the various Democrat agendas against him.

Ferguson noted even a recent civil case, now on appeal, in which Trump was found liable for sex abuse against a woman who couldn't remember what year she encountered Trump has given Trump a boost.

"Every column inch or minute of airtime his legal battles earn him is an inch or a minute less for his Republican rivals for the nomination," Ferguson said.

He also argued Trump is the "clear frontrunner" among the Republican field for 2024.

Ferguson said an economic downturn "does not need to be as severe as the Great Depression that destroyed Herbert Hoover's president. A plain vanilla recession will suffice."

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids’ days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they’re not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today’s “public” (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America’s children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child’s transgender “transition.” In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to “catastrophic climate change.” Another lie. But it’s all classic Marxism/communism, with even the “3 R’s” – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with “woke,” “1984”-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today’s U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America’s public school system.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!