A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith Health Politics U.S. WorldTESTING THE FAITH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Historic church yanks 'God is Trans' exhibit after archdiocese launches probe

Pope has said gender ideology 'blurs differences and the value of men and women'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 10, 2023 at 3:09pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

By Kate Anderson
Daily Caller News Foundation

The Archdiocese of New York said that a church in Manhattan removed its “God is Trans” exhibit after announcing that it would be investigating the parish over the display, according to a statement from a spokesperson to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The Church of St. Paul the Apostle in New York City hosted an exhibit “God is Trans: A Queer Spiritual Journey” earlier this week discussing how God is transgender and mapping “the queer spiritual journey by three significant points: Sacrifice, Identity and Communion.” After finding out about the exhibit, a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of New York told the DCNF Wednesday that the church informed the office that the exhibit had been removed.

TRENDING: Historic church yanks 'God is Trans' exhibit after archdiocese launches probe

“The archdiocese was unaware of the exhibit before we learned about it from the media,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “It is my understanding that the parish has removed the exhibit.”

The exhibit was created by artist Adah Unachukwu, who argues in the display’s description that “there is no devil; just past selves” and asks questions such as “What does holiness look like” and “What does your god look like,” according to the New York Post. Several of the parishioners reacted with outrage at the display while others expressed joy that the church was more inclusive of the LGBTQ community and becoming a more “liberal” space for Catholics.

Is it blasphemy to say 'God is trans'?

“The queer community has been accepted here for a long time now,” Bill O’Connor, a church member, told the Post. “It’s wonderful having this here and a wonderful church.”

The Archdiocese originally told Newsweek Tuesday that it would be investigating the situation to “get more information” and that “if media reports are accurate, then we would have concerns.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Pope Francis has condemned gender ideology in recent months, calling it one of the “most dangerous ideological colonizations” today “because it blurs differences and the value of men and women.” The Vatican also released a statement in 2019, calling on the church to be kind and compassionate toward those who identify as transgender, while not accepting that the biological sex of a person can be changed.

The Church of St. Paul the Apostle did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s requests for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Top car exec forced to take immediate action when cake hurled at his face
Historic church yanks 'God is Trans' exhibit after archdiocese launches probe
We asked every California Dem in Congress if they support reparations. Here's what they said
WATCH: Hundreds of rockets rain on Israel after strike on jihadist leaders
April report shows 'inflation is still firmly entrenched in the economy,' economist says
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×