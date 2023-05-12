Holy Land theme park demolished after group spent $130 million on project

(CHRISTIAN POST) – The Holy Land Experience, one of America’s largest biblical theme parks, lies in ruins after Trinity Broadcasting Network spent more than $130 million on the project.

AdventHealth purchased the Orlando property from TBN in 2021 for $32 million. According to NBC News affiliate WESH, AdventHealth submitted plans to build a hospital on the site.

Demolition is currently underway. A YouTuber named Adam, host of "TheDailyWoo" YouTube channel, recently visited Holy Land Experience and documented the theme park’s demolition.

