A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithTESTING THE FAITH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Holy Land theme park demolished after group spent $130 million on project

Demolition is currently underway

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 12, 2023 at 1:25pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Holy Land Experience theme park Orlando FL (video screenshot)

Holy Land Experience theme park Orlando FL (video screenshot)

(CHRISTIAN POST) – The Holy Land Experience, one of America’s largest biblical theme parks, lies in ruins after Trinity Broadcasting Network spent more than $130 million on the project.

AdventHealth purchased the Orlando property from TBN in 2021 for $32 million. According to NBC News affiliate WESH, AdventHealth submitted plans to build a hospital on the site.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Demolition is currently underway. A YouTuber named Adam, host of "TheDailyWoo" YouTube channel, recently visited Holy Land Experience and documented the theme park’s demolition.

TRENDING: 3 ways to bring people to God and religion

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







District offers to return teachers fired for refusing COVID shots their jobs again
Man arrested for holding 'God bless the homeless vets' sign sues city
Biden DOJ sides with Christian charity battling city over right to feed homeless
Holy Land theme park demolished after group spent $130 million on project
Clothing made from fungi-based 'mushroom leather' could repair itself
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×