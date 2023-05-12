House Homeland Security chief reveals evidence of 'potential fraud' by Mayorkas

By Jennie Taer

Daily Caller News Foundation

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green revealed that he has evidence of “potential fraud” allegedly committed by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that could be grounds to build an impeachment case, he said in an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller News Foundation on Thursday.

Green told the DCNF that he has confidential sources sharing information with him that purportedly shows that Mayorkas may have committed fraud, but he refused to divulge further details at this time. Several House Republicans, including Reps. Pat Fallon of Texas and Andy Biggs of Arizona, previously filed articles of impeachment against Mayorkas.

“We’ve got some people that are sharing some information with us that there’s potential fraud, so we’re going to look very hard at all of these things, prepare a packet, show it to the American people, and then if it warrants impeachment, we’ll hand it off to Chairman Jordan. I think it will, based on the information I know,” Green told the DCNF.

The situation at the southern border is expected to worsen with the lifting of Title 42, the Trump-era expulsion order, Thursday at 11:59 p.m. EST. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have already encountered more than 1.2 million migrants at the southern border in fiscal year 2023.

“I think if he fails to enforce the laws written on the books that in and of itself is enough for him to be removed. He is in the executive branch. He doesn’t get to make the laws, we do,” Green said. “And if he can’t enforce and live by the Constitution of the United States, why is he a cabinet secretary,” Green added.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has yet to move forward with a formal push for Mayorkas’ impeachment. However, Green said he would be willing to build an impeachment case against the DHS secretary.

“I’m quite alright owning that responsibility and doing it, but, when we’re done with that, and my gut tells me it’s gonna be enough for him to not be in the job,” Green said.

In a statement to the DCNF, a DHS spokesperson said, “Secretary Mayorkas is proud to advance the noble mission of this Department, support its extraordinary workforce, and serve the American people.”

The spokesperson added: “The Department will continue to enforce our laws and secure our border, protect the nation from terrorism, improve our cybersecurity, all while building a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system. Instead of pointing fingers and pursuing a baseless impeachment, Congress should work with the Department and pass legislation to fix our broken immigration system, which has not been updated in over 40 years.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

