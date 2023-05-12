House moves to recover billions in wrongful COVID unemployment payments

By Arjun Singh

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Republican-led House of Representatives passed a bill to address COVID-19 unemployment fraud on Thursday, enabling states to recover overpayments and extending criminal penalties for fraud to claim greater benefits.

The bill, known as the “Protecting Taxpayers and Victims of Unemployment Fraud Act,” would allow states to retain 25% of all fraudulent payments made under “Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation” or “Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation” that they recover, according to the bill’s text, incentivizing them to investigate fraud. The programs ended up costing taxpayers over $794 billion.

TRENDING: 'Bat crazy': You won't believe who Biden's giving $2 million to

The bill passed by a vote of 230 to 200, with all Republicans and some Democrats voting in favor. It was sponsored by Republican Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri, who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over all taxation measures.

BREAKING: The House just passed a bill to ensure taxpayers won’t be on the hook for billions in pandemic unemployment fraud – the greatest theft of taxpayer dollars in American history. Here’s why I voted for it: pic.twitter.com/M9DSzQ6npU — Rep. Michelle Steel (@RepSteel) May 11, 2023

“[H]undreds of billions were being stolen from those in need. Yet the Biden Administration has ignored the rampant identity theft and fraud that’s left these people devastated,” said Smith in a statement on the committee website, adding that the bill would “recover stolen taxpayer money, help states ensure this scale of fraud never happens again, and help bring to justice those who committed these crimes.”

Did billions disappear in wrongful COVID unemployment payments? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

He was joined by Rep. James Comer, the House Oversight Committee chair, who said that “Pandemic unemployment fraud may be the greatest heist of American taxpayer dollars in history…We must ensure Americans’ hard-earned dollars are stewarded, not squandered or stolen.”

In addition to retaining fraud money, the bill would also permit states to retain 5% of any overpayments made by federal unemployment insurance programs during the pandemic that were not fraudulent. It would also extend the time frame for recovery of these benefits from three years to 10 years, while extending the statute of limitations for fraud of such benefits, a felony, to 10 years from five years, according to the bill’s text.

It is unclear whether the bill may be passed by a Democratic-led Senate, or whether President Joe Biden would sign the bill.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids' days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they're not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today's "public" (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America's children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child's transgender "transition." In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to "catastrophic climate change." Another lie. But it's all classic Marxism/communism, with even the "3 R's" – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with "woke," "1984"-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today's U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America's public school system." Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!