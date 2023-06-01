A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
House passes McCarthy-Biden debt-ceiling deal with more Dems voting for it than Republicans

'Every great nation that has overextended itself has collapsed'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 31, 2023 at 10:11pm
(FOX NEWS) -- The House passed legislation late Wednesday to implement the debt ceiling agreement negotiated between President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, putting Congress on track to allow more borrowing just days before the government is expected to run out of money.

The bill passed in a 314-117 vote that saw majorities in both parties support the agreement, which also meets the GOP demand of cutting nondefense discretionary spending over the next two years. Republicans supported the bill by a 149-71 margin, and Democrats supported it 165-46.

Democrats took credit for helping get the bill across the finish line. Earlier in the day, 52 Democrats made the rare move of voting with Republicans in a procedural vote to keep the bill alive.

Read the full story ›

