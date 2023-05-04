A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Hunter Biden investigation: Weaponization committee targets 2 signers of laptop letter

John Brennan, James Clapper slated to testify before Congress

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 4, 2023 at 6:23pm
Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden

MSN) – Two of the most prominent signers of the infamous Hunter Biden laptop letter, former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, are slated to testify before Congress this month as House Republicans investigate the effort to discredit damning stories on Joe Biden's son just before the 2020 election.

Brennan and Clapper, longtime government veterans and harsh critics of former President Donald Trump who held their latest posts under former President Barack Obama, were among the 51 ex-intelligence officials who signed the October 2020 laptop letter which contributed to the baseless narrative that the stories on the contents of Hunter Biden laptop were nothing but a product of Russian disinformation — a narrative happily seized upon by Biden’s 2020 campaign and spread by some of the laptop letter signers.

The news of the transcribed interviews with Brennan and Clapper, confirmed to the Washington Examiner by a source familiar with the sweeping investigation by the GOP-led House Judiciary and House Intelligence committees, comes on the heels of testimony by Mike Morell — the former Obama CIA acting director who said now-Secretary of State Antony Blinken “triggered” him to write the letter.

TRENDING: ACLU tells school board it has a 'legal obligation' to conceal students' gender transitions

