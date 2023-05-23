A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money Politics U.S.ALL THE PRESIDENT'S SCANDALS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Hunter Biden's mistress asks judge to put him in jail to teach him to follow rule of law

'Seeks $20,000 to compensate for the discovery goose chases, hounding of the defendant'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 23, 2023 at 4:10pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Saad Chaudhry on Unsplash)

(Photo by Saad Chaudhry on Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) -- Hunter Biden's ex-stripper mistress asked a judge last week to arrest him for dodging court orders in his child support case – a "hallmark Biden litigation tactic," according to the woman's lawyer.

Lunden Roberts, who shares a 4-year-old daughter with Biden, asked the court in a Thursday filing to take that action as a way of enforcing its requirement that he disclose his income and assets. Biden is attempting to lower the $20,000 monthly child support in the case, and Roberts argues Biden has been dodging that obligation.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"She seeks civil contempt of incarceration until such time as the defendant fully answers discovery and to be paid for her attorney’s fees and costs, which are paid from her child support payments and thereby a loss to the child in this case," her lawyer argued Thursday, according to the court filing. "Specifically, the plaintiff seeks $20,000 to compensate for the discovery goose chases, hounding of the defendant, and need to constantly seek the court’s intervention."

TRENDING: Forced adoption survivors demand apology from government

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dow plunges more than 200 as debt-ceiling talks drag on in Washington
Hunter Biden's mistress asks judge to put him in jail to teach him to follow rule of law
Severe backlash: U.S. auto giant pulls U-turn on plan to drop AM radio stations
Target makes 'emergency' calls to stores, orders fast action to avoid next 'Bud Light situation'
DeSantis announcing run for president during talk with Elon Musk
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×