Hunter Biden's mistress asks judge to put him in jail to teach him to follow rule of law

Hunter Biden's ex-stripper mistress asked a judge last week to arrest him for dodging court orders in his child support case – a "hallmark Biden litigation tactic," according to the woman's lawyer.

Lunden Roberts, who shares a 4-year-old daughter with Biden, asked the court in a Thursday filing to take that action as a way of enforcing its requirement that he disclose his income and assets. Biden is attempting to lower the $20,000 monthly child support in the case, and Roberts argues Biden has been dodging that obligation.

"She seeks civil contempt of incarceration until such time as the defendant fully answers discovery and to be paid for her attorney’s fees and costs, which are paid from her child support payments and thereby a loss to the child in this case," her lawyer argued Thursday, according to the court filing. "Specifically, the plaintiff seeks $20,000 to compensate for the discovery goose chases, hounding of the defendant, and need to constantly seek the court’s intervention."

