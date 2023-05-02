'Hypocrisy': Corporate media silent over new photos of 'kids in cages'

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]
By Virginia Allen
The Daily Signal
Advertisement - story continues below
The Biden administration is holding migrant children in cages and the leftist media is silent.
“Where Is the mainstream media? Where is their outrage right now?,” Mark Morgan, former acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, asks.
TRENDING: Huge transgender student pummels schoolgirls after entering female locker room
Morgan, who is also a visiting fellow at The Heritage Foundation, confirmed Monday to The Daily Signal that Newsmax border correspondent Jaeson Jones took photos Thursday at a migrant detention center operated by the Border Patrol in the Rio Grande Valley sector in Texas. (The Daily Signal is Heritage’s multimedia news organization.)
Advertisement - story continues below
Morgan described Jones as a “good friend,” noting that the two work together at Newsmax, where Morgan is a contributor.
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
One photo that Jones shared on Twitter, Morgan said, shows a group of unaccompanied migrant children from various countries.
A second image, which includes a child sleeping on the ground, shows a group of Chinese children, Morgan said.
“Jason was physically there … he took the picture, and then through source information, people he talked to, they confirmed that they were all, in fact, minors,” Morgan said.
Advertisement - story continues below
Border Patrol agents are placing children in holding facilities because processing centers are overcrowded, Morgan said, noting that “segregating out the unaccompanied children is actually the right thing to do, the safe thing to do.”
“You do not want unaccompanied minors … in the general population area with single, adult men,” he said.
When the Trump administration used similar holding facilties for unaccompanied minors who crossed into the U.S., corporate media ran headlines such as “Trump migrant separation policy: Children ‘in cages’ in Texas” (BBC) or “Trump and Biden’s debate over kids in cages underscores the stark choice facing Americans” (NBC News). One image that went viral showed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., crying outside a Texas detention center for migrant children.
Advertisement - story continues below
“Look, when Border Patrol facilities are overrun, they’re overcrowded because of this administration’s policies. You can’t blame Border Patrol for doing everything they can to deal with what this administration has forced them to deal with,” Morgan said.
And “the issue is the hypocrisy,” he added. “Because where is AOC and her white pants and her crocodile tears? Where’s everybody that was yelling out ‘kids in cages?’”
Morgan pointed out that the holding facilities actually were first used before Trump, during the Obama administration.
Since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, U.S. Customs and order Protection reports that agents have encountered about 5 million illegal aliens at the southern border. Since the start of fiscal year 2023 on Oct. 1, the agency has encountered a record 1.2 million illegal migrants.
Advertisement - story continues below
The Center for Immigration Studies estimates that since Biden became president, about 1.3 million illegal aliens successfully have evaded the Border Patrol and are “gotaways.”
The surge of illegal aliens crossing the southern border into the U.S. is expected to increase when the public health measure known as Title 42 expires. Title 42, set in place by the Trump administration during the COVID-19 pandemic, has allowed the Border Patrol to quickly expel some illegal aliens from the country.
When the nation’s public health emergency ends May 11 as scheduled, Title 42 also will be lifted, triggering an expected surge of migrants at the border.
[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]
Advertisement - story continues below
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!