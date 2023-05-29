A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Illegal alien accused of killing sheriff's deputy in line of duty

'Joe Biden's reckless immigration policies are deadly – it is no way to run a country'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 28, 2023 at 8:55pm
(Video screenshot)

(Video screenshot)

(JUST THE NEWS) -- A sergeant at St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office in Florida was killed by an 18-year-old homeless illegal migrant worker from Guatemala, officials said.

"Sergeant Michael Kunovich was killed in the line of duty by an illegal immigrant who took advantage of our open border," Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted Friday. "Our prayers go out to the Kunovich family. ... Joe Biden’s reckless immigration policies are deadly – it is no way to run a country."

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said Kunovich attempted to pat down Vergilio Aguilar Mendez on the evening of May 19, when the suspect attempted to flee. Additional deputies arrived at the scene and Mendez "continued to violently resist" arrest for more than six minutes, officials said.

