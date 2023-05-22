Incredibly low number say Biden's national economy is good

Not even one in four adults in America believes the nation's economy, under the direction of Joe Biden is "good."

And it's getting much worse very fast, with the 24% who responded with that optimistic assessment plunging by 6% in just the last six months.

The devastatingly bad news for an incumbent president – they seldom are re-elected when the economy is a catastrophe – comes from AP-NORC polling.

The report said only 21% of adults belief the country is going the "right direction." Tellingly, only 36% of Democrats believe Biden is pushing the nation appropriately, and only 7% of Republicans believe that.

TRENDING: Top news agency now a 'mouthpiece' for climate-obsessed donors

More than three in four say the economy is in poor condition.

At the point Biden was inaugurated 49% of all respondents said the nation was going the right direction, 76% of Democrats and 20% of Republicans.

Among the tiny number are upbeat about Biden, "Adults age 60 and older are more likely to say the national economy is good compared to younger adults (34% vs. 19%). Furthermore, 32% of those with a college degree describe the national economy as good compared to 20% of those without a college degree."

The report also said, "Confidence in banks and financial institutions also remains low, with 11% of adults expressing a great deal of confidence. In September 2020, 22% had a great deal of confidence in financial institutions."

Are you better off under Joe Biden's economy compared to the economy of Donald Trump? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (22 Votes)

And it revealed, "Forty percent of the public approve of how Joe Biden is handling his job as president, just about the same as his approval rating in April.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

But among GOP members, that figure is only 5%.

But the 40% figure was a high point, the report said.

"Views of how Biden is handling the national economy, gun policy, and immigration are more negative. Only a third approve of Biden’s handling of these issues. The public is slightly more positive when it comes to how the president is handling student loans," it said.

Overall, huge numbers disapprove of his handling of student loans, the economy, immigration and gun policy.

The nationwide poll was conducted May 11-15, 2023, of 1,680 adults.. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3.4 percentage points.

The Washington Examiner pointed out the 76% saying the economy is in poor condition reveals "an increasingly pessimistic outlook on the country's state of affairs."

The report said, "Inflation remains at elevated levels, and there have been lingering concerns about the banking sector. Earlier this month, regulators seized First Republic Bank, which sold most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase, marking the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis."

In fact, while inflation was hovering about 2% when Biden took office, his massive spending spree exploded that to 9.1% by this time last year, That was costing American consumers thousands of dollars a year simply to live at the same standard as the year before.

While that is receded some in the year since, it still remains far, far above desired levels.

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!