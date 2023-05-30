'Insufferable idiot': Dem calls for complete end to fossil fuels

U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a Democrat with extremist ideologies, is demanding that Americans abandon fossil fuels production completely, drawing a harsh round of criticism that characterized him as "an insufferable idiot."

The comments came from Bowman during an interview on CNN with Wolf Blitzer.

"No. 1, we need to stop drilling for fossil fuels completely, and No. 2, we need an expedited way to get us to clean, renewable energy, or we will continue to have these severe weather events," he claimed

A series of comments on Twitchy blasted him.

"No one has ever accused Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman of not being an insufferable idiot … because Jamaal Bowman is truly awful, and every time he opens his mouth, he gets even more awful."

The RNC Research account at Twitter simply posted the comments for people to see, and evaluate:

Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman: "We need to stop drilling for fossil fuels completely ... we need an expedited way to get us to clean, renewable energy, or we will continue to have these severe weather events." pic.twitter.com/PGlq7knU0N — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 30, 2023

But others were not nearly as genteel.

The "Comfortably Smug" account said, "'We must cripple all domestic energy production so the sun God may bring us good weather!'"

"We must cripple all domestic energy production so the sun God may bring us good weather!" The climate cult is completely insane https://t.co/PxNBppkjoR — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 30, 2023

And Jesse Kelly explained, "This is a call for genocide. Start treating these people like the biggest genocidal monsters in human history. Because that's what they are. Humanity runs on oil and gas. You cannot declare war on oil and gas without war on humanity itself."

Another reminded Americans, "As always, YOU are the carbon they want to reduce."

Twitchy added," When are aspiring authoritarians like Jamaal Bowman going to start volunteering themselves as tribute for living under the policies that they insist are best for us?"

Bowman routinely is found in the middle of controversies over statements and claims.

He recently insisted that Republicans are "economic terrorists," and was offended when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she felt "threatened" by him. That happened after the two of them were in a shouting match at the Capitol.

But it seems his statements often are subject to questioning.

Regarding his decision to blame serious weather events on global warming, a Heritage Foundation report explained that there hasn't even been a significant increase in hurricanes over the last 50 years.

The report explained, "If you look at the science from both the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which is certainly not any type of denier of science, it's what Al Gore and the like hail as the magnum opus of climate of literature. So if you look at this IPCC report that they put out examining these types of issues, there have been no trend in both frequency or intensity of hurricanes or a lot of other natural disasters."

