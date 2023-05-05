Intel letter warning about Hunter Biden laptop a 'scourge' on Joe Biden

Joe Biden likely won the 2020 presidential race at least partly on the strength of a letter signed by 51 intelligence "experts" who claimed, without any evidence whatsoever the evidence now shows, that reporting on a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden was "Russian disinformation."

Those 51 signed the letter, participants now confirm, in order to give Biden a "talking point" against President Trump during debates.

The laptop revealed a vast array of scandalous behavior, actions and deals involving the Biden family, up to and including the "big guy," Joe himself.

The FBI even had been weaponized in order to warn social and legacy media outlets about the so-called "disinformation."

The truth is, had Twitter not suppressed the New York Post’s reporting on the contents of the laptop, the election results probably would have been different.

A Media Research Center poll conducted in the days after the 2020 election found that 36% of self-described Biden voters said they were not aware of the evidence behind claims that Joe Biden was personally involved in his son Hunter’s business deals with China, a claim bolstered by emails found on Hunter’s laptop. Thirteen percent of those voters (4.6% of all Biden voters in the sample) said that if they had known the facts, they would not have voted for Biden.

That probably would have changed the result in multiple swing states, and the election's final result.

Now a report from Just the News notes that experts say there's been damage to the reputation of the nation's intel operatives.

"The notion that you would just somehow overnight gather 51 intelligence officers to attest to something that was uncorroborated and turns out to be utterly untrue leads you to the question: Why and how did those intelligence officers – most of whom were all Democrats – why did they step up and do that?"

The question is from former Assistant Secretary of State Robert "Bobby" Charles, a former Naval Intelligence officer.

He said the election influence operation was, in fact, all political.

"And what these emails seem to be showing us is that it was a coordinated effort to damage the Republican and to defend and to support the Democrat," he added. "And that is a scourge on those particular individuals' reputations. It's also a scourge on the campaign of Joe Biden."

Just the News uncovered and reported on email exchanges between two former CIA bosses, where Michael Morell told John Brennan in October 2020 that "he was organizing a letter of 51 intel experts claiming the emergence of the Hunter Biden laptop was a Russian influence operation because he wanted to give Joe Biden's campaign a 'talking point to push back on' Donald Trump during the last presidential debate of the 2020 election.

The report said, "The email exchange provides damning new proof supporting House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan's explosive revelation last week that the now-infamous intelligence letter — which was portrayed by news media, fact checkers and Big Tech as an independent and organic initiative by security experts — was in fact a political effort by U.S. spies instigated and assisted by Biden's campaign in an effort to influence the 2020 election."

Kevin Brock, intel chief for the FBI before his retirement, said, "This wasn't a 'talking point' to toss back at Trump, it was a premeditated and admitted lie to the American people designed specifically to deceive and hide the truth. And for what? To help elect a politician? What a steep and sad cost to the soul for such a meager goal."

Morell has confirmed to Congress he organized the letter at the suggestion of Antony Blinken, then on Biden's campaign staff and later made secretary of state by Biden.

In fact, at the time the 51 made the claim the laptop was Russian disinformation, the FBI already had it, and U.S. intelligence lacked any evidence it was disinformation.

