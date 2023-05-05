IRS gets complaint about 2 leftwing groups involved in 'disinformation' schemes

The IRS has gotten complaints about two groups involved in a "disinformation" scheme.

The pair of nonprofits, Disinformation Index. Inc., and AN Foundation, both were linked to the Global Disinformation Index, a U.K. entity that covertly blacklisted conservative media in America because they reported facts that disagreed with the entity's pro-liberal agenda.

The Washington Examiner reported that The National Legal and Policy Center is accusing both groups of violating a long list of federal rules and regulations, and wants the IRS to revoke their tax-exempt status.

The Examiner reported the organizations had cited an obscure federal exemption to provide the Examiner weeks ago with "heavily redacted copies" of 2021 tax forms, forms that are supposed to be available to the public.

TRENDING: Students' U.S. history and civics grades plummet following lockdowns

"This complaint is based on information regarding the questionable activities of these two organizations by investigative reporter Gabe Kaminsky in a series of recent news stories in the Washington Examiner and information found in their respective Form 990s and other public reports," the NLPC complaint explained.

"Both the Disinformation Index, Inc. and its related AN Foundation (formerly Disinformation Index Foundation) have violated a number of IRS rules and regulations."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

It charged that among the issues are that "GDI pocketed roughly $960,000 combined between 2020 and 2022 from both the State Department's Global Engagement Center, an interagency under fire from House Republicans for funding purported disinformation tracking initiatives, and the National Endowment for Democracy, a nonprofit group authorized by the government that is funded almost entirely through congressional appropriations. This revelation has resulted in lawmakers, including House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY), launching investigations into GDI to uncover government records."

Is 'disinformation' code-word for suppressing free speech? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (7 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Last month, the Examiner documented how the two groups failed to disclose, on public records, details like the names of board members, officers, and sources of income.

The groups said the redactions were to avoid "harassment campaigns" but experts told the Examiner the evidence shows those provisions don't apply.

The NLPC now is alleging the two GDI U.S. groups are failing to meet IRS disclosure requirements also by not listing their relationship to the British group on federal tax forms.

The organizations also are suspected over overpaying their "president," at the rate of $1,300 an hour for one hour per week.

"It is hypocritical that a group whose mission is to censor conservative media for alleged 'disinformation' is itself guilty of hiding its funding sources and redacting the names of its officers from public view," explained Paul Kamenar, a lawyer for the NPLC.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids’ days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they’re not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today’s “public” (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America’s children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child’s transgender “transition.” In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to “catastrophic climate change.” Another lie. But it’s all classic Marxism/communism, with even the “3 R’s” – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with “woke,” “1984”-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today’s U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America’s public school system.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!