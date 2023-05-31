The IRS is stockpiling HOW much in weapons and ammo?

So, over the past few months I've noticed something rather disturbing: more and more reports indicating that the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) may not have the best interests at heart when it comes to balanced justice. I've heard whistleblower reports about preferential treatment for certain types (like President Biden's son Hunter), as well as stories where innocent Americans were under investigation because of their religious preference or something they may have said online.

I thought we'd be hearing more about these agencies. But a new report has discussed the growing armament of an unexpected agency – the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

According to a report from OpentheBooks.com (initially posted by Fox Business), the IRS has spent over $10 million on "weaponry and gear," stockpiling it since the coronavirus exploded back in 2020. What's more, they've begun hiring agents that will carry guns and make arrests, with job openings in all 50 states.

"The years 2020 and 2021 were peak years at the IRS for purchasing weaponry and gear. Just since the pandemic started, the IRS has purchased $10 million in weaponry and gear," the report notes.

Broken down, $2.3 million has been spent on ammunition alone, while the remaining amount has gone into shields, rifles and tactical shotguns.

And I'm wondering … why? We're talking about a tax agency here. If someone breaks the law, agents usually don't come banging on the door demanding collection. But it appears something has changed – aggressively – over the past couple of years.

While the IRS hasn't commented back yet, OpentheBooks broke down the numbers further, indicating that 4,500 guns and over 5 million rounds of ammunition have already been stockpiled by over 2,000 of its agents.

Oh, but that isn't all. With these reported numbers, there are "now more federal agents with arrest and firearm authority (200,000) than U.S. Marines (186,000)." That's simply insane.

Once again, it's a tax agency – one that works in an entirely different range than the FBI or the Department of Justice. And here they are, arming themselves like crazy and potentially banging down the doors of U.S. citizens who are struggling to make ends meet as it is.

Now, keep in mind this is a report. But the numbers show quite a bit of specifics here, and if it holds true, then the IRS could be building themselves up on the same level as the military, if they haven't already. I know there are a number of cases where people are behind on tax payments due to what's been going on with COVID, but does an army really have to be built to go on the march for collection?

I guess now it's just a matter of time before we see if the IRS has anything to say on the matter. But, honestly, if the report holds true, I wouldn't be surprised in the least. Ol' Joe has been building up the Department of Justice and the FBI to basically "do their own thing" over the past couple of years, with support from his beloved Democrats – so why wouldn't he do the same for the IRS and try to collect money from people who, again, are just trying to survive in a post-pandemic world?

I can't help but wonder what our beloved Republicans would think about a report like this. They'd more than likely want answers, like the ones I'm seeking out. The IRS does have a right to collect on unpaid taxes, but this aggressive approach isn't just unnecessary, but downright cruel – especially for those people still out of work.

Guess we'll see what happens in the months ahead as more numbers continue to come out from the reports. But, honestly, this isn't a good look if it ends up being true. Sure, they have to do their job. However, it's one thing to do your job and another to do it with such overkill that it goes beyond being a mere "mission accomplished." We want to balance the justice scales, not hammer them to the point that one side wins.

