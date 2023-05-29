A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Health Money Politics U.S. WorldTHE STAR TREATMENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Jane Fonda blames 'white men' for climate crisis, calls to 'arrest and jail' them

Says problem would cease to exist without racism, the patriarchy

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 28, 2023 at 9:58pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Joe Biden delivers remarks on his economic plan, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at IBEW Local 26 in Lanham, Maryland. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

Joe Biden delivers remarks on his economic plan, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at IBEW Local 26 in Lanham, Maryland. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(FOX NEWS) -- Jane Fonda blamed men – and racism – for climate change during a conversation at this year's Cannes Film Festival, arguing that without the patriarchy, the crisis allegedly of epic proportions would cease to exist.

"This is serious," she said Saturday. "We’ve got about seven, eight years to cut ourselves in half of what we use of fossil fuels, and unfortunately, the people that have the least responsibility for it are hit the hardest — Global South, people on islands, poor people of color. It is a tragedy that we have to absolutely stop. We have to arrest and jail those men — they’re all men [behind this]."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

She continued, answering a question from one of the audience members when she delved into her claims that the climate crisis couldn't exist without the perfect conditions.

TRENDING: State pounces on Christian students, now faces serious music

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Rising star in racing slams critics who bashed her swimsuit posts on social media
Jane Fonda blames 'white men' for climate crisis, calls to 'arrest and jail' them
Why Gen Zers are gobbling up flip phones and rejecting smartphones
Trump rips Texas Republicans for impeaching GOP Attorney General Ken Paxton
Illegal alien accused of killing sheriff's deputy in line of duty
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×