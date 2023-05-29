Jane Fonda blames 'white men' for climate crisis, calls to 'arrest and jail' them

(FOX NEWS) -- Jane Fonda blamed men – and racism – for climate change during a conversation at this year's Cannes Film Festival, arguing that without the patriarchy, the crisis allegedly of epic proportions would cease to exist.

"This is serious," she said Saturday. "We’ve got about seven, eight years to cut ourselves in half of what we use of fossil fuels, and unfortunately, the people that have the least responsibility for it are hit the hardest — Global South, people on islands, poor people of color. It is a tragedy that we have to absolutely stop. We have to arrest and jail those men — they’re all men [behind this]."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

She continued, answering a question from one of the audience members when she delved into her claims that the climate crisis couldn't exist without the perfect conditions.

TRENDING: State pounces on Christian students, now faces serious music

Read the full story ›