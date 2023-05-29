A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Japan puts missile defenses on alert as North Korea warns of satellite launch

Kim Jong Un has approved final preparations for launch

WND News Services
Published May 29, 2023
North Korean military

(YAHOO) – Japan put its ballistic missile defences on alert on Monday and vowed to shoot down any projectile that threatens its territory, after North Korea notified it of a planned satellite launch between May 31 and June 11.

The nuclear-armed North says it has completed its first military spy satellite and leader Kim Jong Un has approved final preparations for the launch.

It would be the North's latest step in a series of missile launches and weapons tests in recent months, including one of a new, solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile.

