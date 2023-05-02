A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Jewish soldiers kept kosher in Roman Army while helping destroy Temple, study says

'All empires needed men, and they also needed the minorities to serve'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 2, 2023 at 5:22pm
(Image by Claudio Lombardi from Pixabay)

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- A new study suggests that the first-century Roman army made dietary accommodations to permit minority soldiers to serve in their ranks. A disturbing consequence is that it is likely that Jewish soldiers took part in the destruction of the Temple in Jerusalem in 70 CE.

A new study published in the Winter 2023 issue of the University of Pennsylvania’s Jewish Quarterly Review reveals that large numbers of Jews, along with other minorities, served in the army of the Roman Empire.

“The Jewish religion, especially its dietary laws, has been seen as an obstacle to Jewish military service in the armies of the Roman Empire and, thus, is used as a main argument by scholars who deny that Jews served in the Roman army in any considerable numbers,” wrote the author, Dr. Haggai Olshanetsky, from the University of Basel’s Department of Ancient Civilizations.

Read the full story ›

