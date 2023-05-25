Jim Caviezel blows lid off child trafficking, Epstein Island

(LIFESITE NEWS) -- During an explosive interview with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon last week, Christian actor Jim Caviezel accused the global Deep State of colluding with the mainstream media to cover up its complicity in child trafficking.

“Epstein Island isn’t the only island out there where they have… children,” he remarked on the War Room podcast last week. “I just started noticing that any time a story came out on trafficking – anything – it was gone the next day.”

The 54-year-old Caviezel is best known for his roles in The Passion of the Christ, The Count of Monte Cristo, and the CBS series Person of Interest. He also played St. Luke in Paul, Apostle of Christ. He will reprise his role as the Savior of Mankind in Mel Gibson’s upcoming 2024 blockbuster The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection.

